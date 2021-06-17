Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 57,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 969% compared to the average daily volume of 5,388 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

