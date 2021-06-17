Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.16. Methanex shares last traded at C$43.37, with a volume of 199,922 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.51%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

