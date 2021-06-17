Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.22). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 451,690 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JSG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £750.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.33.

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

