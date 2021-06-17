HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.54% from the company’s current price.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

