Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Now Covered by CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FLGMF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

