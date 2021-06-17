Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.15. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Incyte by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.