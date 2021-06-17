FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.06.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$127.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$181.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.55 and a one year high of C$128.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$121.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

