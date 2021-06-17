Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

