The Wendy’s Company Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

