Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.13.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $543.33 on Monday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $411.36 and a twelve month high of $561.36. The stock has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

