Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.92. The company has a market capitalization of £95.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.21.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

