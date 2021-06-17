Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 3,030 at Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDEV. Shore Capital cut Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,834.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

