Tudor Pickering Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion and a PE ratio of -48.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

