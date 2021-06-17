Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €190.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.
ETR:AAD opened at €154.20 ($181.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €158.40 ($186.35). The firm has a market cap of $881.72 million and a P/E ratio of 41.50.
About Amadeus FiRe
