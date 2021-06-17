Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €190.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:AAD opened at €154.20 ($181.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €158.40 ($186.35). The firm has a market cap of $881.72 million and a P/E ratio of 41.50.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

