Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 3 5 9 0 2.35 Cboe Global Markets Competitors 202 1042 1147 31 2.42

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus price target of $105.81, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets’ peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion $468.20 million 22.07 Cboe Global Markets Competitors $8.34 billion $682.35 million 27.62

Cboe Global Markets’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% Cboe Global Markets Competitors 15.47% 16.54% 5.64%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets peers beat Cboe Global Markets on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

