Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of analysts have commented on SAR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

