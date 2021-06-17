$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

