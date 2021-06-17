OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

