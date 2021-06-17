Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NSF stock opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.85 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 144,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,665.20 ($11,321.14).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

