Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.