FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sims Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. Sims has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

