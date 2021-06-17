FuelCell Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 150,630 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

