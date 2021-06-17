Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.26). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,463 ($45.24), with a volume of 309,120 shares changing hands.

DLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,426.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

