Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Grows By 58.1%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PNGAY opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

