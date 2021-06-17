Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the May 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PHT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.