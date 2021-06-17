Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Increases By 57.3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 13th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.0 days.

THQQF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THQQF opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

