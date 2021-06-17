Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Strong Sell

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

