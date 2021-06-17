Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €46.76.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

