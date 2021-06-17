UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

