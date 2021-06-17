UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
