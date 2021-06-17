Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA opened at $12.42 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,906.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,837 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

