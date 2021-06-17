Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $14,326,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.