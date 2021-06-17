Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

