Reviewing Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom and MDJM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million 2.83 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -283.67 MDJM $5.87 million 13.23 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

MDJM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fathom and MDJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than MDJM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of MDJM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDJM beats Fathom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

