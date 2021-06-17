Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

