ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $44.25 Average PT from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.60 million, a PE ratio of 360.21, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.