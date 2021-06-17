LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

ETR LXS opened at €60.82 ($71.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.09.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

