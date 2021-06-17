Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €26.58 ($31.27) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

