Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €186.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €181.05 ($213.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.24. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

