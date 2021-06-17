Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Kootenay Silver stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Kootenay Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

