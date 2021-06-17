Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Kootenay Silver stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Kootenay Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.
About Kootenay Silver
