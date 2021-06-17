Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 879,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.