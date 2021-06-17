Scotiabank Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

