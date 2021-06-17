Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$190.00.
IFC stock opened at C$168.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.39. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$126.65 and a one year high of C$172.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
