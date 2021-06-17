Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$190.00.

IFC stock opened at C$168.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.39. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$126.65 and a one year high of C$172.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

