Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 340 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 343.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.