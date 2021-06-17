Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.69, but opened at $45.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 585 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

