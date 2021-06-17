-$0.14 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.12. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

