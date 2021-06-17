Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. 18,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 841,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Specifically, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $87,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,641. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTIL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

