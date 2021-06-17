Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.90 and last traded at $83.22. 11,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,465,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Specifically, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

