Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 1261889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.