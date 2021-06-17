National Bank Financial Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.38.

TOU opened at C$33.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

