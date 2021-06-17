Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.17, but opened at $44.27. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 107,664 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,528.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 172,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.